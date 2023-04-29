Skirting boards have been around for centuries, making a comeback in recent years as homeowners look to incorporate classic design touches into their homes. From the ornate Victorian skirting boards to modern MDF mouldings, this article will explore the history of skirting boards and their role in home design.

Skirting boards are narrow strips of wood (or other materials) that run along the bottom of interior walls and provide a smooth transition between the wall surface and flooring. The primary purpose of skirting boards is to protect walls from scuff marks, dirt or moisture while adding an aesthetic value – they’re often referred to as baseboard, base trim or molding. Top skirting boards can be made from various materials including pine, oak, MDF (medium-density fiberboard), plastic or vinyl.

The Origins Of Skirting Boards

Skirting boards have been used since ancient times for both functional and decorative purposes. During the Middle Ages, wooden panels were installed along interior walls to guard against drafts and provide insulation; these panels eventually evolved into what we now know as skirting board. In the 16th century, more ornate versions with carved details began appearing in wealthy homes throughout Europe as a way to display wealth and status. It wasn’t until the 19th century that mass-produced moldings became widely available, allowing homeowners across social classes to adorn their homes with beautiful ornamentation at an affordable price.

Victorian Era Skirting Boards

In the Victorian era, intricate patterns were all the rage when it came to skirting board designs. Ornately carved rosettes adorned many walls while elaborate chair rails ran alongside them creating a stunning visual effect that was typical of this period. The classic ogee pattern was also popular during this time; its distinctive S-shaped curves could be found in many high-end homes as a symbol of sophistication and luxury. Unfortunately, most vintage designs are no longer available on today’s market so if you’re looking for classic Victorian style then you’ll need something custom-made by a professional carpenter or joiner .

Modern skirting board materials & designs

Today there are countless options when it comes to choosing skirting board materials and designs – from minimalist contemporary styles such as tongue and groove panelling to traditional panelled mouldings that evoke the timeless elegance associated with grand stately homes in the English countryside. PVC-U has also become increasingly popular due to its low maintenance requirements, but still offers a wealth of decorative possibilities such as lacquered finishes, textured surfaces and even wood effect laminates. As well as these new materials, there is also a wide range of contemporary designs on offer, from simple linear frames to intricate diamond shapes – giving homeowners every opportunity to create a unique atmosphere within their property.

The benefits of installing skirtings

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, installing skirtings can improve the energy efficiency of your home by reducing heat loss through the gaps between floorboards and carpets. They can also be used to hide any imperfections in wall surfaces and provide extra support for furniture such as bookshelves and wardrobes. Finally, adding a fresh coat of paint to your existing skirting is one of the quickest ways to update a room without having to carry out a major renovation project – perfect for those who want to make dramatic changes with minimal effort and cost!

Why invest in quality skirtings?

When shopping for new skirtings, it’s important to remember that cheap isn’t always best; while cheaper products may appear cheaper up front, they often need replacing sooner than higher quality alternatives, meaning you end up spending more money in the long run! Therefore, investing in good quality skirtings will not only save you money, but will instantly add character and charm to any living space – ultimately adding greater value to your home should you wish to resell it in the future.

The bottom line

Skirtings have long been part of interiors offering both practical decorative benefits; anything from simple Victorian opulence to whatever the current trend may be, there is certainly plenty to choose from when designing your dream home! And remember – don’t compromise on quality, make sure you get the best deal possible, invest wisely, future-proof your property investment!